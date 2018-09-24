EXCLUSIVE: SNL and Ghostbusters star Kate McKinnon is the latest big name to join Annapurna’s untitled Charles Randolph project about the women who took on Fox News kingpin Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture at the network.

In what is her highest-profile non-comedic outing to date, McKinnon will play a producer in the movie, which is due to shoot later this year. Her role is not based on a real person.

As we revealed last week, I, Tonya and Mom star Allison Janney has also joined the A-List cast which includes Charlize Theron (as Megyn Kelly), Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson), Margot Robbie (as a Fox News associate producer) and John Lithgow (as Ailes). Jay Roach (Trumbo) directs.

Additional characters expected to be portrayed in the ensemble piece include Bill Shine, Judy Roginsky, Jeanine Pirro, Juliette Huddy, Greta Van Sustenen and James and Lachlan Murdoch.

Annapurna is producing with Theron, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix of Denver and Delilah. Roach, Randolph and Lighthouse Management and Media’s Margaret Riley are also producing. Roach’s producing partner Michelle Graham will executive produce.

McKinnon recently starred opposite Mila Kunis in comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and has Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis’s untitled musical rom-com coming up. Ironically, one of the Emmy winner’s many memorable SNL impersonations is of Fox News host Laura Ingraham. She is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson et al.