Kaplan Stahler’s Cindy Mintz has been named head of TV Literary at the boutique agency. In her new role, Mintz will oversee a department of five agents.

Mintz joined Kaplan Stahler in 2013 after a brief stint at Abrams Artists Agency, where she was instrumental in launching their TV literary department. Prior to Abrams, she spent 15 years as a TV packaging agent at ICM Partners.

“We have been fortunate to have benefited from Cindy’s invaluable industry and client relationships, and exceptional leadership skills,” said Todd Mooney, COO. “It’s a pleasure to recognize her commitment to client representation and to the future of Kaplan Stahler with this well-earned title.”

Mintz guides a roster of successful writers, directors and producers working in television and film which include Terri Kopp (In Contempt, The Chi), Jamie Pachino (Sneaky Pete), Mike Herro & David Strauss (All American), Ron McGee (NCIS: NOLA), Sonay Hoffman (Second City), Nancey Silvers (Chesapeake Shores,) Peter Filardi (Flatliners, Jerusalem’s Lot), Annie Brunner (When Calls the Heart,) Lexi Alexander (Greenstreet Hooligans), Judalina Neira (The Flash), Kathleen McGhee-Anderson (Hidden Stitches, Madiba) and Gary Dontzig & Steve Peterman (Murphy Brown).

“I have always loved and respected the voices of storytellers,” said Mintz. “I’m grateful to Mitch Kaplan, Elliot Stahler and Todd Mooney for their support, and to an energetic, dedicated, and creative team of agents here. I look forward to continuing to provide personalized, strategic service to writers and directors in this exceptional era of television. “