Kanye West continues to be Kanye West. After making a pro-Trump speech during Saturday Night Live, the MAGA cap-wearing rapper sent a “message of love” suggesting that we “abolish the 13th amendment.” If he was looking for more attention, he certainly got it.

In his initial tweet, West said that his hat “represents good and America becoming whole again.” He added, “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

About an hour later, he realized what he just tweeted and started to walk back on his comments.

“The 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals,” he clarified.

He continued saying that we need to “amend the 13th amendment. “We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform,” he added.

It didn’t take too long for people to respond, obviously.

Captain America himself, Chris Evans tweeted: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Atypical star Michael Rappaport called West out as well. “When you say ‘We’ you’re talking about Kendal & them right?

Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here.”

Soledad O’Brien didn’t hold back and slammed West: “The 13th amendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy.”

Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh chimed in as well. “Advice of the day: stop following Kanye West. He’s a constant contradiction. The the fact that he has 28 million followers…Might do well to clear your headspace of his incoherence.”

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

When you say “We” you’re talking about Kendal & them right?

Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here https://t.co/Z03ci4s0G1 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 30, 2018

The 13th ammendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy. https://t.co/d0BNi45Zm8 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2018