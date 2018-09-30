Kanye West performed three times on the season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, but his clothes appeared to upstage his songs — at least until the end. The rapper, who has been outspoken about his support fort President Donald Trump, first appeared as a Perrier bottle but later hit the stage with MAGA hat.

During his show-ending performance of “Ghost Town,” West delivered a sort of stump speech that reiterated his backing of POTUS 45 and that he plans to run for president in 2020. “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

There was a smattering a boos. A few in the audience even laughed at some of West’s words.

After awhile he turned to the band and backup folks and said: “Thank y’all for giving me this platform. I know some of y’all don’t agree. … Ninety percent of news are liberal — TV, L.A., New York, writiers, rappers, musicians, so it’s easy to seem like it’s so, so, so one-sided.”

At that point. Studio H was silent as the crowds, crew and players drank it all in. Have a look below: