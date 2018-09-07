EXCLUSIVE: Kandoo Films, the Los Angeles-based production company run by 13th and Middle of Nowhere producer Howard Barish, is launching a distribution arm Kandoo Releasing and has set up its first projects under the new venture: with the noir thriller Hospitality starring Emmanuelle Chriqui and Sam Trammell which will now bow day-and-date December 7.

The plan for Kandoo Releasing is to distribute an eclectic slate of indie films from emerging and diverse artists with day-and-date theatrical and VOD/digital releases.

Barish Kandoo Films

“Our goal is to create a more direct connection from filmmaker to viewer, providing audiences with the unfiltered film viewing experiences they crave,” said Barish, who is at the Toronto Film Festival that launched Thursday to screen potential films for pickup. “By focusing on this niche market, Kandoo Releasing will foster a home for passionate rising filmmakers and help quality independent films find their audience. Our boutique agency approach will allow our team to deliver the attention and personal touch each film deserves.”

Barish helped launch Ava DuVernay’s directing career, co-producing her debut feature Middle of Nowhere and then her documentary 13th last year.

Hospitality, written and directed by Nick Chakwin and David Guglielmo, stars Chriqui stars as a mother with a checkered past who must protect her son when a dangerous man (Trammell) checks in to her isolated bed and breakfast. JR Bourne, Conner McVicker and Jim Beaver co-star.

Kandoo Releasing will also distribute Skin in the Game, a human trafficking drama from first-time director Adisa that is world premiering later this month at the Urbanworld Film Festival. Erica Ash, Elisabeth Harnois, Angelica Celaya and Sammi Hanratty star.

Producing credits for Kandoo Films include the ESPN 30 for 30 docu Venus Vs., Interludes With John Legend, Punching Henry and I Will Follow. It also has produced branded campaigns for NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW among others. It’s first film, Broken Star, hit theaters and VOD on July 20 this year.