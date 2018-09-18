EXCLUSIVE: Justina Machado, who stars on Netflix’s rebooted Norman Lear series One Day at a Time, has signed with UTA. The series from Lear and Sony TV is underway on shooting its third season which will air in 2019.

Machado, who scored a SAG Award in 2004 as part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s Six Feet Under, more recently appeared on Season 4 of CW’s Jane the Virgin and USA Network’s Queen of the South, and she voices Carmen on Disney Junior’s Elena of Avalor. Her big-screen credits include The Purge: Anarchy and The Accidental Husband. On the stage, she made her Broadway debut in In the Heights and also appeared in A Free Man of Color.

On One Day at a Time, which follows three generations of a Cuban-American family, Machado stars as Penelope Alvarez, a single mom and military veteran raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-confidante. Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz co-star.

She had been with APA and continues to be repped by D2 Management.