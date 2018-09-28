Tony Award-winning choreographer Justin Peck has joined the production team of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story film.

Peck, the resident choreographer and soloist dancer with the New York City Ballet, won a Tony this year for his choreography of Carousel, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Broadway revival directed by Jack O’Brien (the production closed Sept. 16).

“This is a total dream-come-true,” Peck said of his new gig. “Getting a chance to work alongside such an illustrious and inspiring team to present a West Side Story for today’s audience is something I never imagined I would experience. The original West Side Story was one of the guiding forces that led me to dance in the first place, so I feel very honored on a deeply personal level.”

The original West Side Story film (pictured above) was released in 1961.

Spielberg will direct from a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner, who has adapted the 1957 musical originally written by Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim with music by Leonard Bernstein, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.