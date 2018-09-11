CBS has put in development Just Like Us, a multi-camera family comedy from One Day at a Time writer Debby Wolfe and co-creator/executive producer/co-showrunner Gloria Calderon Kellett.

Written by Salvadoran-American Wolfe, Just Like Us centers on a widower who takes in his teenage El Salvadorian niece while still raising his two grown daughters, retired parents and running the restaurant he started with his late wife.

Wolfe co-executive produces; Kellett executive produces via her GloNation banner alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Sony Pictures TV, where Kellett and her GloNation are under an overall deal, is the studio.

Wolfe caught Kellett’s eye when the One Day at a Time co-creator was looking for fresh Latinx voices to join the Netflix reboot’s writers room and responded to Wolfe’s sample. Wolfe, an alum of the NBC Writers on the Verge program that had landed her a staff writer job on NBC’s Whitney, has been on One Day at a Time for three seasons. She made such a strong mark on the show that Kellett wanted to help her develop her own series.

“If you come from Latinx background and you want to see yourself represented on screen, pitch that, pitch your family, come up with ideas that feature a Latinx cast, pitch those ideas, get those ideas out there,” Wolfe said earlier this year in a video for the #WeAreInclusion campaign.

This marks a return to CBS for Kellett who last season sold the semi-autobiographical multi-camera comedy History Of Them to CBS with a production commitment in a competitive situation. The multi-cultural (Latinx & white) romantic comedy went to pilot at the network.

Kellett is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment. Wolfe is repped by ICM and attorneys Jamie Mandelbaum and Jeff Hynick.