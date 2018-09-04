Netflix has debuted an explosive first trailer for Paul Greengrass’ 22 July, which tells the true story of the aftermath of Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack.

The film tells the story of how 77 people were killed when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens on July 22 2011.

The Captain Phillips and United 93 director uses the lens of one survivor’s physical and emotional journey to portray the country’s path to healing and reconciliation.

Written and directed by Greengrass, 22 July is based upon the book One of Us: The Story of an Attack in Norway – and Its Aftermath by Åsne Seierstad. It is produced by Scott Rudin, Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, and Eli Bush and stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, Isak Bakli Aglen.

22 July will debut Wednesday, October 10th on Netflix.