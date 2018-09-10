Julie Chen is taking some time off as co-host of The Talk, following her husband Les Moonves’ ouster from CBS.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” Chen said in a statement provided to Deadline. “I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

The Talk Season 9 premiered today without Chen.

Chen previously released a statement supporting her husband after a New Yorker exposé in which six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct. Things intensifed following Ronan Farrow’s follow-on story Sunday in which six more women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct. Word that Moonves was out as Chairman/CEO of CBS came later Sunday night.

In her earlier statement, Chen wrote, “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.” Moonves had released a statement denying the previous allegations and denies the most recent allegations as well.

Chen is host of The Talk and Big Brother on CBS.