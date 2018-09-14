Panelists on CBS daytime gabfest The Talk very noticeably did not talk about colleague Julie Chen’s dramatic return to the network Thursday night.

The Talk episode was taped in advance of Chen’s return.

Competing daytime talker The View was happy to take up the slack. Panelists on that ABC show discussed at length Chen’s headline-grabbing return to CBS’ air, four days after her husband, Leslie Moonves, stepped down as CEO of CBS Corp.

In a Mrs. Norman Maine moment, Chen closed out Thursday’s double-elimination episode of the reality competition series by saying, “from outside the Big Brother House with Brent, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.”

It was first time Chen had used “Moonves” as her last name on air on Big Brother, which she has hosted since 2000.

Her husband stepped down hours after The New Yorker published a second Ronan Farrow article in which more women came forward accusing Moonves of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

“It was a message saying ‘I believe in my husband’ — much like the message she put out on Twitter,” The View‘s Sunny Hostin asserted, referencing the statement supporting Moonves that Chen issued after Farrow’s first New Yorker expose on CBS’s chief.

“I think she’s letting us know she’s still there,” Hostin added.

“Hillary Clinton stood by Bill Clinton after that Monica Lewinsky thing — people attacked her for that,” Joy Behar contributed. “They would have attacked her if she left. It’s a no-win situation for the wives.”

Behar and her fellow The View panelists concluded that Chen will have a much tougher time returning to The Talk, what with that show being a topical talk show and #MeToo movement being such a big cultural story.

“What topics can they do?” Behar asked, suggesting #MeToo would be off limits “unless Julie Chen-Moonves comes clean.”

The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne did not make a return to the show any easier for Chen when, the morning after Moonves’ resignation, she said on air that Chen’s husband “has a problem.”

The morning after Chen’s return to CBS’s air, the pre-taped The Talk focused on:

-Meghan Markle’s trust issues

-Mark Wahlberg’s 3:30 AM workout schedule and 7:30 PM bedtime

-Lady Gaga’s Vogue interview in which a male writer said she was wearing a robe through which he could see moost of her tattoos and “her shapely behind”

-Julia Roberts Instagram trolls

-Joe Manganiello revealing that, as an adult, he returned comics he had pinched as a kid

Here is The View’s conversation about Julie Chen’s Thursday return to CBS: