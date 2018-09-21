Two questions loomed over tonight’s live Big Brother episode: Will she? Or won’t she? The answer: Yes, Julie Chen once again added her married name, Mooves, to address the audience.

That makes the third time in what’s fast becoming a regular routine. It’s her way of showing support for her husband, Les Moonves, who is faced with numerous sexual misconduct accusations and was forced out at CBS

Clearly, Chen isn’t budging when it comes to standing by her man. She did a similar show of support on the previous episodes last week, where she signed off with her married name. It was the first time she signed off by saying Julie Chen Moonves, so it was apparent she was supporting Moonves in the wake of allegations.

Chen Moonves is has indicated she is sticking around fronting Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, at least for now.

Heading toward next week’s Season 20 finale, the ex-The Talk co-host has told individuals at the network that she wants to keep her 18-year gig hosting the reality competition series. Additionally, sources close to Chen Moonves say she will continue to work on Big Brother and looks forward to hosting the show for years to come.

While Big Brother hasn’t been renewed officially for a 21st season by CBS, Chen Moonves’ contract runs for the next edition of midseason spinoff Celebrity Big Brother in early 2019 and one more season of the mothership show. Insiders say that as things stand, with two independent investigations into Les Moonves’ alleged actions ongoing and the situation fluid, the consensus at the network is to keep Chen Moonves on both the now-auditioning Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother itself next year.

Married to the now -deposed CBS CEO and chair since 2004, Chen has started calling herself Julie Chen Moonves in recent weeks as scandal enveloped the executive and saw him ousted by the board on September 10. Most recently, last night on a pre-taped Big Brother, the host introduced herself that way for the first time on that show. She had called herself Julie Chen has for years at the top of the show but used Julie Chen Moonves at the conclusion of the September 13 episode.

Earlier this week, Chen Moonves departed The Talk with an expected video message.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” the once chat show co-host said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”