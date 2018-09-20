Julie Chen sang the same tune on Wednesday night’s episode of Big Brother. Upon her return to the reality competition, Chen greeted viewers saying “Good evening, I’m Julie Chen Moonves”, which is her way of showing support for her husband Les Moonves, who is faced with numerous sexual misconduct accusations.

Clearly, Chen isn’t budging when it comes to standing by her man. She did a similar show of support on the previous episode where she signed off with her married name. It was the first time she signed off by saying Julie Chen Moonves, so it was apparent she was supporting Moonves in the wake of allegations.

This is Chen’s continuing ride-or-die campaign when it comes to the disgraced ex CBS boss. She recently posted a video message saying she is exiting The Talk after 8 seasons.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said in her message. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk.”

It’s clear that Chen won’t return to The Talk, but her future as host of Big Brother is uncertain.