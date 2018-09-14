“With less than two weeks left, the game is kicking into hyper-drive. And it all begins tonight as two house guests will be walking out the front door. Welcome to double eviction night!”

And with that Julie Chen returned to CBS, four days after her husband, Leslie Moonves stepped down as CEO of CBS Corp after another Ronan Farrow article in New Yorker detailed more women accusing Moonves of inappropriate workplace conduct and sexual harassment – and one day after NYT reported the CBS board’s support for Moonves finally ran out after revelation he tried to buy an accuser’s silence by getting her a job at the network. Also one day since Chen and Moonves may have seen that report that board members have privately said it is all but certain the company will pay Moonves none of that $120M exit package.

Moonves has continued to assert his innocence, though he has acknowledged having had “consensual relationships” with three women who accused him of misconduct in the New Yorker‘s CBS expose from Sunday.

“Good evening, I’m Julie Chen. Welcome to double eviction night!” Chen began, making no opening reference to her absence from CBS this week until tonight’s episode, or that her The Talk colleagues had dining on her family drama on Monday and Tuesday’s episodes, or that Sharon Osbourne had observed of Chen’s husband on national TV, “obviously the man has a problem.”

“Over the course of the next hour, Level 6, the most pot powerful alliance of Big Brother 20, could be put to the ultimate test. Will they continue to dominate? And, if so, will they take advantage of Double Eviction Night to keep their numbers strong, or will one of them seize the opportunity to strike out on their own?”

“We will find out soon enough.”

Moments before Chen would, on any other week, have appeared on The Talk last Monday, she instead sent out a statement saying “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family,” and that she was going off the CBS broadcast grid until tonight’s Big Brother.”

At the top of the show, she refered to herself as Julie Chen. Signing off, she said, “from outside the Big Brother House with Brent, I’m Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.”

The subtle message of the sign-off was not lost on the Twittersphere.

Julie Chen is standing by her husband. She signed off tonight’s @CBSBigBrother, for the first time ever I believe, with: “I’m Julie Chen Moonves.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/VPzgllZYI0 — TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) September 14, 2018

JDid you catch that? Julie said "I'm Julie Chen-Moonves" on her sign off…… #Bb20 pic.twitter.com/z53EDDlox6 — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) September 14, 2018

Now THAT was a statement… “From outside the Big Brother House, I’m Julie Chen Moonves.” I’ve NEVER heard her say “Moonves” for anything. Did anyone else catch that? — Justin Hinton (@JustinWLOS) September 14, 2018

Chen had been mum about the latest New Yorker allegations against her husband, or his eviction from CBS Sunday night.

In July, after Farrow’s first New Yorker expose, Chen issued a defiant statement, saying, “I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late ’90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years. Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Appearing on The Talk shortly thereafter, she told viewers that was the “one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, foreve