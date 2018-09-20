Academy Award winner Jordan Peele is about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound — but of mind. Peele is set as host and narrator of The Twilight Zone reboot on CBS All Access.

CBS announced last year that it would revive The Twilight Zone for streaming service CBS All Access with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films.

The Get Out director will explore similar creepy dimensions like the “sunken place” in the forthcoming CBS All Access series, which will be a modern reimagining of the original, which premiered in 1959 and continued through 1964. Creator Rod Serling also served as original host and narrator — and he had a very distinct and memorable voice. In the clip of the host announcement below, you’ll hear a mix of Serling and Peele’s voices doing the iconic opening intro.

“Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” said Peele, who also serves as Executive Producer. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The Twilight Zone is set to begin production this fall and is slated to premiere on CBS All Access in 2019. In the meantime, you can watch every episode of the original series on CBS All Access.

The new iteration of The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Simon Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Carol Serling, Rick Berg, and Greg Yaitanes.