EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jonathan Majors has landed a role opposite Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell and Jessica Barden in Jungleland, a film currently in production with Max Winkler at the helm. Winkler is directing from a screenplay he penned with Theodore B. Bressman and David Branson Smith.

Majors co-stars in two films that screening at TIFF; White Boy Rick, the 80s crime drama that stars Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Out of Blue, directed by Carol Morley.

Jungleland follows reluctant bare-knuckle boxer (O’Connell) and his brother (Hunnam) must travel across the country for one last fight, but an unexpected travel companion (Barden) exposes the cracks in their bond along the way.

Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment is producing with Jules Daly of Big Red Films and Kevin Walsh and Ryan Stowell of Scott Free Productions.

It seems like Majors is keeping busy. In addition to the aforementioned TIFF titles, he also co-stars in the films Gully, also from Romulus, Last Black Man in San Francisco, Captive State and is set as the lead opposite Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO’s straight-to-series drama Lovecraft Country, from Oscar winner Jordan Peele.

He’s repped by CAA, Grandview, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen.