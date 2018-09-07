Jon Stewart today will make his first appearance on Fox News Channel since appearing on Bill O’Reilly’s primetime program back in 2014.

Stewart will appear at 3 PM ET, on Shep Smith’s program; in the pre-taped interview, the former The Daily Show host continues to champion the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders at the WTC and related sites, along with survivors who were at the disaster area in the weeks and months after 9/11. He is joined in the interview by John Feal of the FealGood Foundation and retired deputy chief of the FDNY Richard Alles

Additionally, the interview will air in its entirety on Fox News Update on Facebook Watch at 4 PM ET.

The interview marks Stewart’s first appearance on the network since appearing on The O’Reilly Factor in ’14. Stewart and O’Reilly had an unlikely friendship, with Stewart having the FNC’s biggest star on his Comedy Central late-night show several times.

Stewart would sometimes come to the defense of O’Reilly.

In ’15, when Mother Jones called into question some of O’Reilly’s reporting over the years – particularly his work in Buenos Aires at the end of the Falklands War in ’82, Stewart argued no one was watching O’Reilly’s program to get actual truth.

“Misrepresenting ‘The Zone’ he is in is kind of his hook,” Stewart insisted. “‘You’re in the No Spin Zone’ are the words he utters before throwing to some jackass that disproves global warming by walking around Boston pointing at snow. On a network whose slogan is a textbook case of trolling. No one’s watching him for the actual truth.”