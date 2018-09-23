Todd Phillips is looking to battle paparazzi leaking photos from the set of his forthcoming Joker movie by taking matters into his own hands. The director recently released photos of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman villain and followed that up with a photo of actress Zazie Beetz from the movie.

Phillips took to Instagram to post a photo of Beetz with the caption: “So excited to be working with @zaziebeetz.” The Emmy nominated Atlanta actress plays single mother Sophie Dumond who sees how the lower classes struggle beneath the wealthy.

While shooting in New York City, footage and photos of Phoenix in attire with the classic Joker color palette leaked on the internet and Phillips retaliated by releasing his own photos. Commenters started to complain that Phillips was releasing too many photos and information about the movie to which he responded: “Here’s the issue. We have paparazzi all over our set, at every turn. And it bums me out that they constantly put out their bad shots. So I figure, may as well put out some good ones.”

Phillips co-wrote the backstory tale of Gotham City’s big baddie with The Fighter‘s Scott Silver, which is described as a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale of a man disregarded by society who becomes the ultimate supervillain. The movie also stars Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron. Warner Bros is set to release the origin story pic October 4, 2019.

Check out Beetz below.