EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films and DirecTV have closed a deal worth around $3 million for the North American rights to Richard Says Goodbye, the Wayne Roberts-directed drama that stars Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch and Rosemarie DeWitt. The drama follows a college professor who lives his life with reckless abandon after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

The film is eyeing a theatrical release in 2019. CAA Media Finance brokered it. Richard Says Goodbye was screened outside the festival for buyers at the Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas last Thursday and got several suitors.

This is Saban Films’ third acquisition during TIFF – they acquired Romans starring Orlando Bloom and partnered with DirecTV on the North American rights to Sarah Daggar-Nickson’s A Vigilante, starring Olivia Wilde.