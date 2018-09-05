ICM Partners’ house is a little fuller today: Actor-producer John Stamos and his St. Amos Productions have signed with the agency for representation.

Stamos recurs on and is the executive producer of Fuller House, Netflix’s comedy spinoff from the iconic sitcom Full House, on which he starred as Uncle Jesse for eight seasons.

Netflix

Stamos also starred on Fox’s recent Grandfathered and was a series regular on Season 2 of Fox’s Scream Queens and on NBC’s ER from 2005-09. He played the title character on ABC’s Jake in Progress in 2005-06 and before that starred alongside Melissa George in ABC’s Thieves in 2001-02. He also has appeared in five Broadway shows, most recently the 2012 revival of Gore Vidal’s The Best Man.

Next up for Stamos as an actor is a guest role on Greg Berlanti’s series You, which premieres September 9 on Lifetime. His St. Amos Productions has development deals in place at Universal Television and Freeform. Stamos continues to be repped by Danny Sussman at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.