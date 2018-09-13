John Legend is joining Season 16 of NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice as coach.

Legend, who achieved EGOT status this past weekend after winning an Emmy as a producer for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, will appear on the show’s upcoming spring cycle, joining returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and host Carson Daly. He replaces Jennifer Hudson, who serves as coach on Season 15, which premieres Sept. 24.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice.’ I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” Legend said.

In addition to his Emmy win Sunday, Legend also is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, which will be announced Monday at the Primetime Emmy Awards

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song “Glory” (co-written by Common) from the movie Selma; won a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson’s Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play; and has won 10 Grammy Awards. Legend has released five studio albums and began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release “Get Lifted,” which captured Best R&B Album. “Get Lifted,” along with each of his next three albums – “Once Again,” “Evolver” and “Love in the Future” – reached the Top 5 in album sales on the Billboard charts and achieved gold status.

As a film producer, Legend worked on 2016’s La La Land, in which he also appeared. In addition, Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including Underground, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Soul Men.

“The Voice was television’s #1 alternative series last season in both adults 18-49 and total viewers, with the show’s Monday edition winning its timeslot among the broadcast networks in every key ratings measure. “

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.