EXCLUSIVE: Get Lifted’s John Legend and Mike Jackson, the Emmy Award winning executive producers of Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, have signed on to produce the family holiday musical Jingle Jangle for Netflix. The film is directed by David E. Talbert, who has written the script and will produce with Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Get Lifted partner Ty Stiklorius will also be exec producer. Legend, Jackson and Stiklorius also executive produced La La Land and the WGN series Underground.

Talbert directed El Camino Christmas, First Sunday, Baggage Claim, and Almost Christmas, films that just about always open atop the weekend box office. In Jingle Jangle, a cobblestone world comes to life in the event holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention, that if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Talbert is currently in development on an original half-hour comedy for ABC, produced by LeBron James and Gabrielle Union.

Jesus Christ Superstar, which was produced by Marc Platt, Neil Meron and the late great producer Craig Zadan along with Legend and Jackson, has so far won five of the 13 Emmys it was nominated for, the first batch presented at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 9. Jesus Christ Superstar also earned nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor (Brandon Victor Dixon), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Sara Bareilles), Outstanding Lead Actor (John Legend) and Outstanding Directing (David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski). Winners for those categories will be announced tonight during the Primetime Emmys telecast.

Jingle Jangle shoots next year for release on Netflix in the holiday corridor in 2020.

Talbert is UTA, Brillstein and attorney Matt Johnson; Legend and Jackson are WME and attorney Nina Shaw.