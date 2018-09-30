Recent EGOT winner John Legend has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. During his performance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, Legend took the opportunity to call out the Senate in regards to this week’s events surrounding Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford.

Before performing his yet-to-be-released song “Preach”, Legend said, “In the song we talk about how frustrating it can be to look at your phone, read the news, see what’s happening.”

He continued, “See how senators treat women who come forward with sexual abuse claims. See how people ridicule young people who march for the right to go to school without getting shot up. See how people would denigrate those who make the very simple claim that black lives matter. We can get frustrated when we see all of that, but we can’t give up. It’s not enough for us to talk about it or tweet about it, we’ve got to do something.”

During his performance, the Oscar winner also urged everyone to vote in the upcoming midterm elections and about FREEAMERICA his multi-year campaign to amplify the growing movement to end mass incarceration.

He and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been very vocal about how they are against Donald Trump and his administration. They even donated $288,000 to the ACLU on Trump.

Legend recently won the Emmy as a producer for NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! making him the first black man to reach EGOT status. He has won numerous Grammys and co-produced Jitney, which won a Tony for best play revival. He also won an Oscar with Common for the original song “Glory” from Ava DuVernay’s Selma.

Watch the video of Legend’s performance above.