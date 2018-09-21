John Krasinski, Steve McQueen and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? director and producer Morgan Neville are among the directors, writers and producers taking part in “masterclass” presentations at the Producers Guild of America’s Produced By: New York 2018 even in November, the PGA announced today.

The daylong event is set for Saturday, November 10 at One Time Warner Center in New York.

The fifth edition of the annual Produced By: New York will include the return of the “Producing Masterclass: The Creative Collaborations” series, this year encompassing 12 productions and featuring a producer from each film taking the stage with a key collaborator – director, writer, actor, cinematographer, production designer, editor or composer – to “discuss how their partnerships provided defining elements of their memorable films, setting them on course for the awards season.”

This year’s line-up, with producers Bruce Cohen (American Beauty) and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures) leading the discussions, will include:

The Favourite director and producer Yorgos Lanthimos and writer Tony McNamara;

A Quiet Place director, writer, and executive producer John Krasinski and producer Andrew Form;

RBG producers and directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West;

Widows director, writer, and producer Steve McQueen and producer Iain Canning;

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? director and producer Morgan Neville and producer Caryn Capotosto

New to Produced By: New York this year will be a “speed networking” opportunity during the lunch break. Also for the first time, the event’s programming will be curated by a team of PGA members, including Bruce Cohen, Dana Kuznetzkoff, Chris Licht, Debbie Myers, Kristine Pregot, Matteo Stanzani and Mimi Valdés. Gail Berman, PGA President and Chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group, will be a speaker.