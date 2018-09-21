Joe Biden isn’t officially running for President again yet, but if and when the former Vice-President does throw his hat in the 2020 ring, you can bet he’ll be hitting Jeffrey Katzenberg up for some cash – just like he is next month.

As the midterms campaign heats up and Barack Obama and more heavyweights for the Democrats hit the trail, the ex-VP is coming back on October 3 to the Hollywood fundraising circuit he knows so well.

With opening tickets going for $5,000 a pop, the deep-ish pocket event hosted by the ex-DreamWorks Animation chief and his political consigliere Andy Spahn will be held in Beverly Hills. Unlike many a past pricey shindig of this nature, there is no invite this time. Instead guests are being invite to join the fundraiser and pay up via phone calls and emails.

The dough from the early October gala will go to Biden’s PAC, American Possibilities. The group, no surprise, backs Democratic candidates and causes.

Heading into the final stretch of the Dems’ attempt to take back the House of Representatives and maybe even the Senate, expect to see more marquee names hitting up their big Hollywood donors for that last injection of cash this fall.

Of course, for those of us who can’t just drop 5K like the big players in town, you can see the 75-year old Biden on his new Here’s the Deal series on IGTV.

The 10-episode show, produced by ATTN:, will tackle issues confronting voters this November, such as immigration. The show premiered on September 12 and is on every Wednesday. After an exclusive 24-hour window on IGTV, episodes will be distributed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.