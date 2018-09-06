Jimmy Fallon’s Donald Trump doesn’t like mean names, but for Fear author Bob Four-Eyed No-Talent Soup-Breath Woodward, he’ll make an exception.

Fallon-Trump addressed the nation last night to dispute the allegations in Woodward’s bombshell Fear, taking time to note that he’s usually not so thin-skinned about things.

“Firstly, addressing criticism is very out of character for me,” said NBC’s Tonight Show host. “It really is, because I’m usually very thick-skinned and I’m not easily offended.”

And, in true Richard “I Am Not A Crook” Nixon style, Fallon’s raccoon-eyed Trump declares, “I am not an idiot.”

But there’s one Woodward allegation he doesn’t dispute. “He also said I called Rudy Giuliani a terrible lawyer and that he’s a baby that needs his diaper changed.

“That part is true.”

Take a look at Wednesday night’s Fallon bit above.