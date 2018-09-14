New Yorkers are a jaded lot. So when two guys dressed like the shaggier cousins of the Blues Brothers start dancing around in the city’s Central Park, it doesn’t draw a lot of attention. At least, at first.

As part of his live broadcast from Central Park, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon brought along singer Justin Bieber for a quick sashay through the park, lip-synching to Bieber’s song “What Do You Mean?”

The two drew little attention, despite their wildest efforts. But once they doffed their wigs and revealed their true identities, a crowd suddenly formed.

See the video above for the reactions.