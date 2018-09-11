Jim Sciutto has won the chair next to Poppy Harlow co-anchoring CNN’s morning show CNN Newsroom.

The vacancy was created when John Berman got moved to the even-earlier New Day when Chris Cuomo got promoted to primetime in mid-March, to take on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Fox powerhouse Sean Hannity.

Sciutto officially starts his new gig on 2-hour Newsroom on Monday, while continuing to serve as chief national security correspondent.

Sciutto, who has been based on Washington, D.C. has plenty of show hosting experience, serving as fill-in anchor for Jake Tapper’s The Lead and Erin Burnett OutFront.

“Sciutto will bring his extensive experience covering the intelligence community, foreign policy and the Department of Defense, including more than a decade as a foreign correspondent based overseas, to the New York-based program alongside Harlow,” CNN said in this morning’s announcement.