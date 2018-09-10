Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert took home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special Live, inducting not one, not two but three more people into the EGOT family: Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Legend.

Rice, Webber, and Legend (who also starred in the live production) took the stage to claim their spot in the exclusive Hollywood club. But Neil Meron, the producing partner of the late Craig Zadan, took the stage and said “Craig would have loved this.”

Meron went on to talk about how Zadan believed in the popular art form of film and TV and that his work with Jesus Christ Superstar is acknowledged.

When Rice, who worked with Webber on the original musical, took the stage saying that “Everyone involved did it right.” He thanked the American people, pointing out that when the original soundtrack came out they purchased it in droves, contributing to its success. He joked how no one in his country bought the soundtrack.

“I’m amazed that 48 years later it is still here,” he said of the rock musical. “I’m amazed I’m still here,” he laughed.

Legend, who played Jesus in the special, rounded out the bunch thanking Webber and Rice for “believing in us and allowing us to perform their beautiful work.”

“We put love in this performance,” Legend added, “and I am so happy we were able to do this.”

Webber won a Tony for his work on Evita with Rice as well as a Grammy for the cast recording and an Oscar for the original song “You Must Love Me” in the Evita film adaptation starring Madonna.

Rice has on numerous Oscars including one shared with Menken for “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1992. He claimed the Original Song again with Elton John for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King.

Legend has won numerous Grammys and co-produced Jitney, which won a Tony for best play revival. He also won an Oscar with Common for the original song “Glory” from Ava DuVernay’s Selma.

Webber, Rice, and Legend join the EGOT club which previously included 12 actors.