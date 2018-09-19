Sporting a lovely floral blouse, a pair of lavender-ish polka dot gloves and a big smile, Jessica Lange looks anything but terrifying in this first-look photo of her in costume for American Horror Story: Apocalypse. (See it below).

Creator Ryan Murphy posted the photo on his Instagram page today, noting, “To celebrate 300 k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance…the one and only Lady Lange…being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson. Love them both!”

Lange last appeared on AHS: Freak Show season, but this time around she’s back playing the character she created for Season One’s Murder House. And though you’d never know it from this happy on-set photo, Lange’s Constance reportedly has raised Antichrist Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), last seen as a baby on Murder House.

Here she is with Paulson: