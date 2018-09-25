Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy Second Act from STX is moving out of the crowded Thanksgiving Eve frame of Wednesday Nov. 21 to Dec. 14.

This puts the Peter Segal-directed film in a pre-Christmas weekend as counterprogramming to Universal’s fantasy pic Mortal Engines and Sony’s fanboy animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

We hear Second Act is moving due to some incredible test screenings. Universal’s TIFF winner Green Book landed on Second Act‘s old date of Nov. 21 recently and that hotly buzzed-about awards season title is looking to make a play at women and older audiences for the Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali drama about pianist Don Shirley and his Italian-American chauffeur.

Second Act is a comedy along the lines of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Lopez plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a second act. Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia also star. Lopez produces with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Justin Zackham.