Jennifer Lawrence is no longer with CAA, Deadline has confirmed.

Lawrence had been with the agency for more than 10 years. During her time there she received her first Oscar-nominated role in 2010’s Winter’s Bone, along with back-to-back Oscar nominations for Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She later received a fourth Academy Award nom for 2015 film Joy. She was most recently seen in features Red Sparrow, Passengers and Mother!

The exit was amicable. She isn’t taking meetings with other agents. So it is possible she goes the direction of Leo DiCaprio, who has run his career with a manager and attorneys. In fact, they are the same managers and attorneys, Rick Yorn at LBI, and Steve Warren and Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller. She next reprises her role as Mystique in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.