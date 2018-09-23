CNN contributor Jason Miller announced Saturday that he is departing the news network amid a child custody dispute with A.J. Delgado, a former Trump campaign staffer. Her legal team also claims that the pro-Trump commentator had an affair with a woman from a strip club and gave her an abortion pill without her knowledge.

Miller took to Twitter to announce his exit from CNN saying: “I have decided to step away from my role as a Political Commentator at CNN to focus on clearing my name and fighting the false and defamatory accusations being made against me.”

He also took a dig at the recent wave of accusations, opinions and news coming out on Twitter adding that even though he claims the accusations are false, it doesn’t matter “in the current court of public opinion where fraudulent statements and a lack of factual support rule the day as long as it fits into a tweet.”

The allegations of the “abortion pill” and the affair were first reported in an article on Splinter. Miller responded to the accusations before announcing his departure from CNN in a string of tweets saying that the story is “replete with assumptions, misstatements and fraudulent statements.” He referred to Splinter as a “gossip blog” and added that Delgado was “previously subject to a five-year restraining order for cyberstalking.”

“I will clear my name in this matter and seek to hold Ms. Delgado, Splinter and anyone else involved in spreading these lies legally accountable,” he said.

Read the tweets below.

News on my departure from CNN: pic.twitter.com/IjNIgeRPRF — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

1) There is no validity to the false accusations made in the document Arlene “AJ” Delgado filed herself, without an attorney. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

2) This “story,” replete with assumptions, misstatements and fraudulent statements was wrongfully published by the gossip blog Splinter despite the obviousness of its falsity and lack of factual support. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

3) Splinter also failed to do anything to corroborate the accuracy of Ms. Delgado’s defamatory accusations, which have already been disproven by at least one reporter whom Ms. Delgado attempted to involve in her continuous attempts to smear me. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

4) Ms. Delgado was previously subject to a five-year restraining order for cyberstalking… https://t.co/inlOilH3QT — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018

5) The family court Judge involved in our case in Miami-Dade Circuit Court recently raised serious issues surrounding Ms. Delgado’s emotional and mental health. Any reporter wanting the facts about this can contact me directly. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 22, 2018