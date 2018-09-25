Janice Min, the former co-president of The Hollywood Reporter, is joining Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile video startup NewTV.

Min, the former US Weekly editor who left the top editorial perch at The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, shared the news on Twitter. “So YES, you can assume there will be news programming (Hollywood, political and more),” Min tweeted, without getting any more specific. She said she will start her new role on Monday.

A spokesperson for Whitman declined to offer more details.

Earlier this spring, Min signed on as a consultant with NBCUniversal, with E! Entertainment president Adam Stotsky saying she would “be lending her expertise to E! and our broader portfolio.” As a strategic partner, he added, she planned to “create new initiatives that enhance and move forward our commitment and connection to women.”

The well-regarded journalist had been rumored as a possible candidate for the top job at the Los Angeles Times — a position that ultimately went to Norm Pearlstine, the former vice chairman of Time Inc.

Katzenberg and Whitman confirmed over the summer they have raised $1 billion for the venture, which is aiming to launch by the end of 2019.

Investors from the studio realm include Disney, eOne, Fox, ITV, Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Viacom, and WarnerMedia. Technology investors include e-commerce giant Alibaba. Strategic partner investors include Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Liberty Global and Madrone Capital, the last of which led the round.

The service will be a two-tiered subscription model similar to that of Hulu. The lower-priced version will have select advertising. Pricing has not been determined, but Whitman said the goal is to make it “affordable for a diverse group of viewers.” The target age is 30.