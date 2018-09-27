Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Netflix Sci-Fi Movie Finds Female Lead In 'The Deuce's Dominique Fishback

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s untitled sci-fi movie from Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt has set Dominique Fishback as the pic’s female lead. The pic’s plot, written by Mattson Tomlin, is being kept under wraps.

Fishback has a very busy fall, starring in the second season of HBO’s The Deuce currently as Donna ‘Darlene’ Pickett while also playing the role of Kenya in Fox 2000’s The Hate U Give based on Angie Thomas’ novel. That film just made its world premiere at TIFF and opens on Oct. 19. The actress also recurs on HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness and stars in Jordana Spiro’s drama The Night Comes On which won the jury prize at the Deauville Film Festival and the NEXT Innovator award at Sundance earlier this year.

Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade are producing the untitled Joost/Schulman feature as part of their first look deal with Netflix. Fishback’s reps are UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.