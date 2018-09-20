Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are boarding Netflix’s untitled sci-fi movie which long-time collaborators Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are directing off Mattson Tomlin’s screenplay.

The pic’s storyline is being kept under wraps.

Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade will produce as part of their first look deal with Netflix. Newman, who has been behind such productions as the Oscar-nominated Children of Men, and Zack Snyder’s reboot of Dawn of The Dead, has a strong, ongoing relationship with Netflix that goes back to the streaming service’s second original series Hemlock Grove. He also conceived and packaged Narcos for Netflix on which he serves as writer, show-runner and EP.

Unkeless recently produced the three-time Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie and Allison Janney; the latter winning an Academy Award for best supporting actress. Unkeless’ film First Match, which he produced for Netflix, won the Audience Award at SXSW earlier this year.

Ray Oscar best actor winner Foxx is currently shooting the courtroom drama, Just Mercy opposite Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson for director Destin Cretton. Foxx can next be seen in Lionsgate’s Robin Hood on Nov. 21 and his Fox show Beat Shazam, which he serves as EP and hosts, was recently renewed for a third season. Gordon-Levitt can next be seen in the airline hijacking thriller, 7500 from Patrick Vollarth. Gordon-Levitt is a two-Golden Globe nominee in the comedy/musical lead actor category for 50/50 and (500) Days of Summer. Foxx is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment. Gordon-Levitt is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.