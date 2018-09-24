Actor James Woods, one of Hollywood’s leading conservative voices, has been locked out of his account over a months-old tweet.

Woods was shut down on Thursday. The reason was a jokey July 20 meme he circulated that was claimed to come from Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. The meme said ‘#LetWomenDecide and #NoMenMidterm.

Twitter claimed the meme could be considered material that would suppress votes or deliberately deceive, according to the Associated Press.

Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, have been accused of shadowbanning conservatives or axing their accounts. Dorsey has denied intentional discrimination but has admitted his company is left-leaning.

Woods received an email offering to restore his account if he deleted the offending tweet. Woods declined.

“Free speech is free speech – it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech,’ Woods said.

Twitter told AP it doesn’t comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.

‘The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference,’ Woods said. ‘Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal chords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow.’