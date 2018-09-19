Deadline has confirmed that Aquaman director and The Conjuring franchise maestro James Wan is producing a feature length version of the Santiago Menghini short Milk. New Line recently acquired the rights to the short which won best midnight short at SXSW last March.

Logline: On a late night, a young teen goes into the kitchen for a glass of milk. Upon encountering his sleepless mother, he quickly realizes things are not as they seem.

New Line

Menghini is directing the feature-length version off Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski’s screenplay. The duo recently penned Blumhouse’s Stephanie, which Akiva Goldsman directed. That pic made its world premiere at The Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans last spring. Menghini, who has worked extensively in VFX, originally wrote the short. Wan is producing with his Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, and Good Fear.