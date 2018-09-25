James Lipton, host of the interview series Inside the Actors Studio that has run on Bravo since 1994, is hanging up his index cards as the series has set a deal to move to Ovation TV in fall 2019.

Lipton is creator, executive producer and host of the show, which features actors, writers, directors and other entertainment figures discussing their craft — and always with Lipton. The Bravo run included more than 200 episodes and the series earned 20 Emmy nominations — its lone win came in 2013 for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. Lipton won a Critics’ Choice Award for hosting in 2016.

A Bravo rep told the network’s The Daily Dish that “now that there will be a new host, we felt it was time to close this chapter and pass the baton.”

The Ovation incarnation announced Monday will feature rotating guest hosts chosen by the network and The Actors Studio. The series is part of the master’s degree program at the Actors Studio Drama School of Pace University; it will continue to be filmed at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace’s New York City campus.

“It’s very gratifying to see the legacy of Inside The Actors Studio being carried forward for a new generation to appreciate and enjoy,” Lipton said in a statement. “I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip — only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series. I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world.”

As part of Ovation’s deal with the Actors Studio to produce and air future episodes, it will curate content from the series’ library for additional episodes. Ovation will also control international rights.

“Ovation is dedicated to supporting The Actors Studio’s commitment to providing the best educational resources for its students,” said Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production at Ovation TV. “In so doing, we will uphold the high standard set by James Lipton for excellence in producing programming that is multicultural, informational, enlightening and entertaining. We look forward to introducing a whole new generation to the craft of acting through vibrant new hosts and guests that we will begin to announce in the coming months.”