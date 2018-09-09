CBS Late Late Show host James Corden, after picking up his Emmy for Best Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, first told reporters backstage how proud he was that this was the first time Snapchat had been nominated for an Emmy for original content and came away with an Emmy on its first try. “It’s a wonderful thing to make a show like ours every night and spin these shows off and embrace the internet wherever we can,” he beamed from on stage with his Late Late Show colleagues.

Corden had, moments earlier, picked up the Emmy for his six episode Snapchat show, James Corden’s Next James Corden – a fictional reality competition series in which he seeks a young up-and-comer to be his Late Late Show successor.

The air got electric when a reporter said he wanted to ask an “uncomfortable question.” How does Corden feel about CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves being accused of sexual harassment by several women?

“I feel like it’s about 95 seconds after we all just won an Emmy on Snapchat and a strange time to talk about such a thing, but I understand and appreciate your question. Thank you,” Corden responded, bringing his backstage Q&A to a quick end.