EXCLUSIVE: Inglourious Basterds and The Catch star Jacky Ido is to star in L’Indesiderato (The Unwanted), a new feature from Italian Enrico Lando.

The film takes a humorous perspective to the influx of unwanted Tunisian and Nigerian refugees trying to enter Europe through Italian ports, as seen through the eyes of Michele, a man obsessed by beauty, women, and success who will be forced to change his relationship with refugees trying to enter his country when he himself is mistaken for a Tunisian refugee.

Lando’s credits include Italian comedy The Usual Idiots as well as Friends Like Us and That Good Guy. Aldo Baglio, who also stars in the film, wrote the screenplay along with Valerio Bariletti and Morgan Bertacca, while Paolo Guerra produces.

French actor Ido is also set to star alongside Kate Beckinsale in ITV and Amazon’s thriller The Widow, which is written by The Missing’s Harry and Jack Williams, and he previously starred in U.S. TV series including Shonda Rhimes-produced crime drama The Catch and NBC/EuropaCorp’s series Taxi Brooklyn.

In Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, he starred as Marcel, the lover and assistant of Shosanna Dreyfus/Emmanuelle Mimieux and pyrotechnic projectionist who is tasked with setting up the movie screening for the Nazis.

Ido is repped by APA, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc.