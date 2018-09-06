Jack Black has revealed that he wants to make a sequel to his 2006 wrestling comedy Nacho Libre.

The actor, speaking on British talkshow The Jonathan Ross Show, admitted, “I’ve always wanted to do another Nacho Libre.”

The film, which was written by Jared and Jerusha Hess and Mike White and directed by Jared Hess, was loosely based on the story of Fray Tormenta, a Mexican Catholic priest who had a 23-year career as a masked luchador and competed in order to support the orphanage he ran.

Black produced the film with White, David Klawans and Julia Pistor, which went on to gross around $100M worldwide for Paramount Pictures against a budget of $35M. In the film, Black played Ignacio, a cook for a Mexican orphanage, who turns to wrestling after he was robbed for the the tortilla chips he was collecting for the orphans.

The Jumanji star has previously expressed his interest in a sequel. In 2006, he said, “I sure hope [there’s a sequel]. I love working with Jared. I think it’s a good bet that we’ll collaborate on something again. Mike had an idea that it would be Nacho goes to Japan, we’ll see though. In October 2009, Jared Hess revealed that Paramount had never approached him about a sequel but that he would “love to work with Black again”.

Black was speaking to Ross, whose show airs on ITV on Saturday evenings, alongside Avengers and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, who said she didn’t know if the British comedy, where she plays Patsy Stone, would ever return. “Jennifer Saunders wrote it. It belongs to her. If she says she’ll do more, she shall and if she won’t – and she has said she won’t – then she won’t. I have a funny feeling that we made this lovely show last year about going to the Champagne region. Somebody had to. Just Jennifer and I went. Of course Edina and Patsy were lurking behind us all the time. Everything we did had them as shadows and we thought ‘We haven’t let go of them yet. They haven’t been buried like old carcasses in their sarcophagy.’”

Also on the show was Cate Blanchett, who revealed that she would like to play A Streetcar Named Desire’s Blanche Dubois. “I could play her for a while,” admitted the Carol star.

The actor, who recently starred in Ocean’s Eight and also played Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth, also discussed the time that she had lunch with Prince Philip. “I went to their house once for lunch. There were 12 of us and I couldn’t work out for the life of me why I’d been invited. Playing Queen Elizabeth and sitting next to her, I thought, maybe she’s seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation. I sat next to him and he said, ‘I hear you’re an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can’t work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord… I thought, he’s invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player.”