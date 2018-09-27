Finally. Bryce Hodgson, who has recurred since the first season on iZombie, has been promoted to series regular for the fifth and final season of the CW’s comedic drama.

Courtesy of Impression Entertainment

In season 1 Hodgson portrayed Scott E. Series creator Rob Thomas, a fan of Hodgson’s work, brought his character back from the dead as a twin brother, Don E, in Season 2 and beyond. He has appeared in 39 episodes.

In iZombie, Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver) was a rosy-cheeked, disciplined, over-achieving medical resident who had her life path completely mapped out…until the night she attended a party that unexpectedly turned into a zombie feeding frenzy. As one of the newly undead, Liv is doing her best to blend in and look as human as possible. Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka also star.

iZombie is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge serve as executive producers.

Hodgson’s previous TV credits include Gracepoint, Falling Skies and The Killing. He’s repped by Carrier Talent and Impression Entertainment.