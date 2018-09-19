ITV has hired executives from BritBox and the New York Times as it looks to grow its digital services.

The British broadcaster has hired BritBox’s Reemah Sakaan and NYT’s Karine Serfaty to help with its ‘More Than TV’ strategy.

Sakaan becomes Group Launch Director – ITV SVOD. Most recently, she was SVP Creative & Editorial BritBox US and Canada of the BBC Worldwide JV. She will still be involved in the SVOD service but will oversee its subscription video on demand plans in the UK. She has been at ITV since 2013, having previously worked at the BBC for eight years, holding posts including Head of Marketing for BBC One and BBC Drama and BBC Film leading launch campaigns for Sherlock, Doctor Who and Frozen Planet.

Meanwhile, Serfaty becomes ITV’s first Chief Data Officer. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Data and Insights for the New York Times, after spending six years with OC&C Strategy Consultants, advising leading firms in Media and Technology in Europe and the U.S on digital growth strategy. She will report to Board Member Julian Ashworth.

McCall said, “These appointments build on a strong team. We explained in July how ITV will in future drive profit from three separate sources – advertisers, broadcasters/platforms and consumers and how we will invest in the ITV brand, in data and digital capabilities and the further development of ITV’s creative and commercial strengths. These new senior executives are all hugely talented in their own areas and will augment our strong leadership team with their skill and capabilities.”

Sakaan said, “I’m thrilled to take on the new ITV SVOD Group Launch Director role. Unlocking the huge creative and commercial potential within subscription video is a brilliantly exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to bringing my US SVOD experience to this new initiative.”

Serfaty added, “I am delighted to be joining ITV at an important juncture, as it embarks on a journey to accelerate growth. The new structure will enable us to blend analytics, data science, research and insights in novel ways and amplify their impact throughout ITV. Data will help us stay aligned around key metrics as we deliver our strategy, be well-informed and responsive as we make decisions, and bring data-powered propositions to the market.”