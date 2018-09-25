The Durrells and Men Behaving Badly writer Simon Nye and former Tiger Aspect boss Sophie Clarke-Jervoise have established a production company backed by ITV Studios.

The production arm of the British commercial broadcaster has taken a minority stake in Genial Productions. The company will produce comedy and drama.

Nye has previously written an episode of Doctor Who as well as a biopic of Tommy Cooper, while Clarke-Jervoise has exec produced series including Benidorm and The Vicar of Dibley.

Maxine Gardner, Finance Director ITV Studios UK, will take a seat on the Genial Productions’ board and will provide support to Genial during its start-up phase. ITV Studios Global Entertainment (ITVSGE) will be Genial’s distribution partner for all original formats created under its banner.

Julian Bellamy, Managing Director, ITV Studios said, “Simon and Sophie have an enviable record of creating, writing and producing some of the best loved, most famous comedy and comedy drama of the past twenty years. They are fantastic creative talents and we look forward to working with them and watching Genial Productions thrive.”