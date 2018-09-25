Italy has chosen Matteo Garrone’s well-received Cannes drama Dogman as its Foreign Language Oscar hopeful.

Marcello Fonte stars as Marcello, a gentle dog groomer who finds himself involved in a dangerous relationship with Simone (Edoardo Pesce), a former violent boxer who terrorizes the entire neighbourhood. In an effort to reaffirm his dignity, Marcello must submit to an unexpected act of vengeance. Fonte won the Best Actor prize at Cannes.

Garrone’s Archimede produced alongside Rai Cinema’s Paolo Del Brocco, Le Pacte’s Jean Labadie, and Recorded Picture Company’s Jeremy Thomas. Magnolia has U.S. rights. Garrone’s previous credits include Gomorrah, Reality and Tale Of Tales, all of which played at Cannes.

Italy has been the most successful country in the Academy’s Foreign Language category, scoring 14 wins and 31 nominations. The country’s last nomination and win in the category came in 2013 with Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty.

Check out the full list of Foreign Language submissions below:

  • Algeria – Until The End Of Time – Yasmine Chouikh
  • AustriaThe Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
  • BelarusCrystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
  • BelgiumGirl – Lukas Dhont
  • Bolivia – Muralla – Rodrigo Patiño
  • BosniaNever Leave Me – Aida Begic
  • BrazilThe Great Mystical Circus – Carlos Diegues
  • BulgariaOmnipresent – Ilian Djevelekov
  • CambodiaGraves Without A Name – Rithy Pan
  • Canada – Watch Dog – Sophie Dupuis
  • Chile – And Suddenly The Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
  • Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
  • CroatiaThe Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
  • Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
  • Denmark – The Guilty – Gustav Möller
  • Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
  • EcuadorA Son Of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
  • Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
  • EstoniaTake It Or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
  • FinlandEuthanizer – Teemu Nikin
  • FranceMemoir Of War – Emmanuel Finkiel
  • GeorgiaNamme – Zaza Khalvashi
  • GermanyNever Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
  • GreecePolyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
  • Hong KongPolyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
  • India – Village Rockstars – Rima Das
  • Indonesia – Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts – Mouly Surya
  • Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
  • Iran – No Date, No Signature – Vahid Jalilvand
  • IsraelThe Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
  • ItalyDogman – Matteo Garrone
  • JapanShoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • KosovoThe Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
  • LatviaTo Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
  • LebanonCapernaum – Nadine Labaki
  • LithuaniaWonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
  • LuxembourgGutland – Govinda Van Maele
  • Macedonia: Secret Ingredient – Gjorce Stavreski
  • Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
  • Morocco – Burnout – Nour Eddine Lakhmari
  • NetherlandsThe Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
  • NorwayWhat Will People Say – Iram Haq
  • PalestineGhost Hunting – Raed Andoni
  • Pakistan – Cake – Asim Abbasi
  • Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
  • Peru – Eternity – Oscar Catacora
  • Poland Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski
  • Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
  • RomaniaI Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
  • SerbiaOffenders – Dejan Zecevic
  • SingaporeBuffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
  • SlovakiaThe Interpreter – Martin Sulik
  • SloveniaIvan – Janez Burger
  • South KoreaBurning – Lee Chang-dong
  • SpainChampions – Javier Fesser
  • SwedenBorder – Ali Abbasi
  • SwitzerlandEldorado – Markus Imhoof
  • Taiwan  – The Grerat Buddha+ – Huang Hsin-Yao
  • Thailand – Malila: The Farewell Flower – Anucha Boonyawatana
  • Tunisia – Beauty And The Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania
  • TurkeyThe Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
  • UkraineDonbass – Sergei Loznitsa
  • UK – I Am Not A Witch – Rungano Nyoni
  • VenezuelaThe Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova