Italy has chosen Matteo Garrone’s well-received Cannes drama Dogman as its Foreign Language Oscar hopeful.
Marcello Fonte stars as Marcello, a gentle dog groomer who finds himself involved in a dangerous relationship with Simone (Edoardo Pesce), a former violent boxer who terrorizes the entire neighbourhood. In an effort to reaffirm his dignity, Marcello must submit to an unexpected act of vengeance. Fonte won the Best Actor prize at Cannes.
Garrone’s Archimede produced alongside Rai Cinema’s Paolo Del Brocco, Le Pacte’s Jean Labadie, and Recorded Picture Company’s Jeremy Thomas. Magnolia has U.S. rights. Garrone’s previous credits include Gomorrah, Reality and Tale Of Tales, all of which played at Cannes.
Italy has been the most successful country in the Academy’s Foreign Language category, scoring 14 wins and 31 nominations. The country’s last nomination and win in the category came in 2013 with Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty.
Check out the full list of Foreign Language submissions below:
2019 Foreign Language Film Oscar Submissions
- Algeria – Until The End Of Time – Yasmine Chouikh
- Austria – The Waldheim Waltz – Ruth Beckermann
- Belarus – Crystal Swan – Darya Zhuk
- Belgium – Girl – Lukas Dhont
- Bolivia – Muralla – Rodrigo Patiño
- Bosnia – Never Leave Me – Aida Begic
- Brazil – The Great Mystical Circus – Carlos Diegues
- Bulgaria – Omnipresent – Ilian Djevelekov
- Cambodia – Graves Without A Name – Rithy Pan
- Canada – Watch Dog – Sophie Dupuis
- Chile – And Suddenly The Dawn – Silvio Caiozzi
- Colombia– Birds of Passage, Cristina Gallego & Ciro Guerra
- Croatia – The Eighth Commissioner – Ivan Salaj
- Czech Republic – Winter Flies – Olmo Omerzu
- Denmark – The Guilty – Gustav Möller
- Dominican Republic – Cocote – Nelson Carlo de los Santos
- Ecuador – A Son Of Man – Jamaicanoproblem and Pablo Agüero
- Egypt – Yomeddine – Abu Bakr Shawky
- Estonia – Take It Or Leave It – Liina Trishkina-Vanhatalo
- Finland – Euthanizer – Teemu Nikin
- France – Memoir Of War – Emmanuel Finkiel
- Georgia – Namme – Zaza Khalvashi
- Germany – Never Look Away – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- Greece – Polyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
- Hong Kong – Polyxeni – Dora Masklavanou
- India – Village Rockstars – Rima Das
- Indonesia – Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts – Mouly Surya
- Iraq – The Journey – Mohamed Al-Daradji
- Iran – No Date, No Signature – Vahid Jalilvand
- Israel – The Cakemaker – Ofir Raul Grazier
- Italy – Dogman – Matteo Garrone
- Japan – Shoplifters – Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Kosovo – The Marriage – Blerta Zeqiri
- Latvia – To Be Continued – Ivars Seleckis
- Lebanon – Capernaum – Nadine Labaki
- Lithuania – Wonderful Losers: A Different World – Arunas Matelis
- Luxembourg – Gutland – Govinda Van Maele
- Macedonia: Secret Ingredient – Gjorce Stavreski
- Mexico – Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
- Morocco – Burnout – Nour Eddine Lakhmari
- Netherlands – The Resistance Banker – Joram Lürsen
- Norway – What Will People Say – Iram Haq
- Palestine – Ghost Hunting – Raed Andoni
- Pakistan – Cake – Asim Abbasi
- Panama – Ruben Blades Is Not My Name – Abner Benaim
- Peru – Eternity – Oscar Catacora
- Poland – Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski
- Portugal – Peregrinação – João Botelho
- Romania – I Do Not Care If We Go Down In History As Barbarians – Radu Jude
- Serbia – Offenders – Dejan Zecevic
- Singapore – Buffalo Boys – Mike Wiluan
- Slovakia – The Interpreter – Martin Sulik
- Slovenia – Ivan – Janez Burger
- South Korea – Burning – Lee Chang-dong
- Spain – Champions – Javier Fesser
- Sweden – Border – Ali Abbasi
- Switzerland – Eldorado – Markus Imhoof
- Taiwan – The Grerat Buddha+ – Huang Hsin-Yao
- Thailand – Malila: The Farewell Flower – Anucha Boonyawatana
- Tunisia – Beauty And The Dogs – Kaouther Ben Hania
- Turkey – The Wild Pear Tree – Nuri Bilge Ceylan
- Ukraine – Donbass – Sergei Loznitsa
- UK – I Am Not A Witch – Rungano Nyoni
- Venezuela – The Family – Gustavo Rondon Cordova