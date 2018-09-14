EXCLUSIVE: Isla fisher has been set to star alongside Steve Coogan and David Mitchell in Greed, the Michael Winterbottom-directed film for Film 4 and Sony International. The film will begin shooting later this year in Europe.

Coogan stars as a self-absorbed retail billionaire. Fisher plays his wife, the only person who truly understands him and all his complexities.

Fisher was just seen in New Line’s Tag, and next stars alongside Zac Efron, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey in Beach Bum.

She’s repped by UTA.