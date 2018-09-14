EXCLUSIVE: IPCN, the company that brought Got Talent, The Voice and So You Think You Can Dance to China, is getting into grime with a short-form digital channel in the Middle Kingdom.

The company is launching a number of youth-skewing music formats on its new online network Channel R.

Chinese rapper AfterJourney, who recently made the final of iQiyi’s Rap of China, is joining forces with British grime star Cadell to trace the roots of the grime genre in Street Credit in London. The show, which is a series of 5 minute episodes, is co-produced by Tencent and will air on Channel R’s ‘Rhythm’ strand.

Meanwhile, British grime star Lady Leshurr will collaborate with Chinese rap artist and music producer Bridge in Street Credit in Chongqing.

Channel R features a wide range of content across three different strands – music strand Rhythm, documentary and factual entertainment strand Reason and film strand Reflect – all of which will include a host of original shows produced by IPCN. The company, which was founded by Rebecca Yang in 2007 and is invested in by China Media Capital’s investment vehicle, is looking to work with local producers in London to create content for the channel and license short-form content. IPCN is headquartered in Shanghai with offices in London and Hong Kong.

Yang said, “We are very excited to be launching Channel R. Short-form content is in high demand at the moment and we are sure that audiences will find programmes such as Street Credit in London compelling viewing. We will definitely explore more music genres under the Street Credit IP and develop more short-form formats in the future.”