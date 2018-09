Netflix Spanish-language drama La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) is going head-to-head with Amazon’s Indian cricket thriller Inside Edge for an International Emmy.

The two shows are among a number of SVOD titles to score nominations for the awards, which take place in New York on November 19.

This year, some 44 shows across 11 categories and 20 countries have been nominated. Other titles include Netflix comedy Club de Cuervos and Thai entertainment format The Mask Singer, which is being remade in the U.S. by Fox.

In addition to the awards, the Academy is presenting special awards to The Flash and Blindspot producer Greg Berlanti and Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of Endemol Shine Group.

“Looking at the diversity & geographic spread of this year’s nominations across all continents and platforms,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, “it is clear that excellence in television is a global phenomenon which transcends culture and language.”

Best Performance by an Actor

Julio Andrade in Um Contra Todos (One Against All) – Season 2

Conspiração Filmes / FOX Networks Group LATAM Brazil

Billy Campbell in Cardinal

Sienna Films / Entertainment One Canada

Lars Mikkelsen in Herrens Veje (Ride Upon the Storm)

DR Drama / ARTE France / SAM le Français Denmark

Tolga Saritaş in Soz

Tims&B Productions Turkey

Best Performance by an Actress

Thuso Mbedu in Is’thunzi – Season 2

Rapid Blue South Africa

Anna Schudt in Ein Schnupfen hätte auch gereicht

Zeitsprung Pictures / RTL Television Germany

Emily Watson in Apple Tree Yard

Kudos United Kingdom

Denise Weinberg in Psi – Season 3

HBO Latin America / O2 Filmes Brazil

Comedy

Club de Cuervos

Alazraki Films / Netflix Mexico

El Fin de la Comedia (The End of Comedy) – Season 2

Comedy Central España Spain

Nevsu

Endemol Shine Israel / ‘Gesher’ Fund /

Avi Chai Fund Israel

Workin’ Moms

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment Canada

Documentary

De Wereld van Puck (Puck’s World)

KURTA / EO Television Netherlands

Eu Sou Assim (This is Me)

GNT / TV Zero Brazil

Goodbye Aleppo

BBC Arabic United Kingdom

WHO I AM Season2 IPC & WOWOW Paralympic Documentary Series

WOWOW / Acrobat Film Japan

Drama

Inside Edge

Amazon Studios India

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist)

Vancouver Media / Atresmedia Televisión Spain

Um Contra Todos – Season 2 (One Against All)

Conspiração Filmes / FOX Networks Group LATAM Brazil

Urban Myths

Happy Tramp Productions / Sky United Kingdom

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

El Señor de los Cielos – Season 5

Telemundo Studios / Argos Televisión United States of America

El Vato Season 2

Universo / Endemol Shine Boomdog United States of America

Jenni Rivera, Mariposa de Barrio

Telemundo Studios United States of America

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso – Season 2

Telemundo Studios / FoxTelecolombia United States of America

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Hoe Zal Ik Het Zeggen? (Did you get the Message?)

Shelter Belgium

Masterchef Australia

Endemol Shine Australia

The Mask Singer

Thai Broadcasting Company Limited

Top Chef México

Sony Pictures Television de Mexico / Cinemateli Mexico

Short-Form Series

How to Buy a Baby

LoCo Motion Pictures Canada

L’âge adulte (Adulthood)

Productions Pixcom Canada

Shin gamdok eul sulgiroun sa seang hwal (Sensible Life of Director Shin)

Seventytwo Seconds South Korea

Una Historia Necesaria (The Suspended Mourning)

Tridi Films / CNTV / Escuela de Cine de Chile

Telenovela

Cesur ve Guzel (Brave and Beautiful)

Ay Yapim Turkey

Istanbullu Gelin

O3 Medya / Global Agency Turkey

Ouro Verde (The Payback)

Plural Entertainment Portugal

Paquita La Del Barrio

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) / Grupo Imagen / Teleset Mexico

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Aldo – Mais Forte Que O Mundo

Globo Filmes / Globo / Black Maria / Paris Entretenimento Brazil

Kurara: The Dazzling Life of Hokusai’s Daughter

NHK Enterprises / NHK Japan

Man in an Orange Shirt

Kudos United Kingdom

Toter Winkel (Blind Spot)

Geissendoerfer Film & Fernsehproduktion / WDR Germany

Arts Programming

David Stratton’s Story of Australian Cinema

Stranger Than Fiction Films Australia

Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas

Riddle Films Canada

Etgar Keret

Baldr Film / NTR Television Netherlands

Palavras Em Série (Words in Series)

GNT / Hungry Man Brazil