Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for comedy Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne as a couple who clearly get more than they bargained for when they decide to bring kids into their life.

Inspired by real events from the life of pic’s writer/director Sean Anders, Pete (Wahlberg) and Ellie (Byrne) stumble into the world of foster care adoption when they decide to start a family. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl (Isabela Moner, the new Dora the Explorer), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight.

Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale also star. Anders penned the script with John Morris. Producers are Anders, John Morris, Marc Evans, Mark Wahlberg and Steve Levinson.

Instant Family hits theaters on November 16. Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.